Women’s Industry Network Accepting Applications for 2018 Scholarship

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is accepting applications for the 2018 WIN Scholarship Program, starting Nov. 15.

WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 20, 2018.

The program for 2018 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. The scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a postsecondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their postsecondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership.

Some recipients also will receive registration and travel expenses to attend the 2018 WIN Educational Conference in Indianapolis, scheduled for May 7-9, 2018.

In addition, scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN board of directors or a 2018 recipient of the Most Influential Women award, which also will be presented at the 2018 Educational Conference in Indianapolis.

For scholarship requirement details and submission instructions and information on becoming a member or sponsor of WIN, visit www.WomensIndustryNetwork.com.

For more information about the WIN Scholarship Program, contact Bev Rook-Twibell at (816) 678-4777 or [email protected].