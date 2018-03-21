Body Shop Business
Women’s Industry Network Acknowledges 2018 Sponsors

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has acknowledged the support that the following organizations and individuals provided through their 2018 corporate sponsorships:

2018 Corporate Sponsors

Platinum Sponsor ($25,000)

  • AkzoNobel Coatings Inc.

Gold Sponsors ($10,000)

  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
  • PPG Industries Inc.

Silver Sponsors ($5,000)

  • The 3M Company
  • ABRA Auto Body & Glass
  • Allstate Insurance Company
  • Caliber Collision
  • Copart
  • Gerber Collision & Glass
  • The Hertz Corporation
  • Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.
  • Nationwide Insurance
  • Safelite Solutions
  • Saint‐Gobain Abrasives, Inc.
  • Sherwin Williams
  • State Farm Insurance

Bronze Sponsors ($2,500)

  • Audatex, a Solera company
  • Automotive Paint Exchange – APEX
  • Berkshire-Hathaway
  • Car‐O‐Liner
  • CARSTAR
  • CCC Information Services Inc.
  • English Color
  • Farmers Insurance
  • FinishMaster, Inc.
  • Fix Auto USA
  • GEICO
  • MetLife Auto & Home
  • Mitchell International
  • National Coatings & Supplies
  • OEC
  • Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA)
  • Service King Collision Repair Centers

WIN Partner ($1,000)

  • ATC – Automotive Training Coordinators
  • DCR Systems
  • Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato
  • OEM Roundtable

WIN Supporter ($500)

  • SCG Management Consultants LLC
  • CSN Collision Centres
  • IANet
  • The Romans Group
  • VecoExperts
  • Verifacts ￼￼￼￼￼￼

Each year, the WIN Educational Conference and MIW program are the pinnacle of the organization’s industry outreach efforts. These programs would not be possible without the generous support of the following sponsors:

2018 Conference Sponsors

Welcome Reception ($5,000)

  • Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
  • FinishMaster, Inc.

Keynote Speaker ($2,500)

Automotive Color

Break ($500)

  • Audatex, a Solera company
  • CSN Collision Centres
  • DCR Systems
  • Fix Auto USA
  • Gerber Collision & Glass
  • IANet

Scholarship Walk ($1,000)

  • AsTech
  • Audatex, a Solera company
  • Car-O-Liner

2018 MIW Sponsors

MIW Vision ($2,500)

  • Automotive Color

MIW Leadership ($1,000)

  • Audatex, a Solera company
  • CCC Information Services Inc.
  • Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
  • PPG Industries Inc.

MIW Supporter ($500)

  • CSN Collision Centres
  • DCR Systems Doan Group
  • PPG Industries Inc. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

“We are very pleased to see the tremendous support from all of our sponsors for 2018,” said Petra Schroeder, co‐chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “This year sees several first-time sponsors, which truly reaffirms that WIN’s key initiatives are recognized and on the right path. These sponsorships will play a key role in our ability to further deliver on our plans.”

To learn more about WIN programs or for information on becoming a member, visit http://womensindustrynetwork.com.

Registration for the 2018 WIN Educational Conference is now open. To register, visit https://www.regonline.com/2018WINconference. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, email Petra Schroeder at [email protected].

