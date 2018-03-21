Women’s Industry Network Acknowledges 2018 Sponsors

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has acknowledged the support that the following organizations and individuals provided through their 2018 corporate sponsorships:

2018 Corporate Sponsors

Platinum Sponsor ($25,000)

AkzoNobel Coatings Inc.

Gold Sponsors ($10,000)

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

Silver Sponsors ($5,000)

The 3M Company

ABRA Auto Body & Glass

Allstate Insurance Company

Caliber Collision

Copart

Gerber Collision & Glass

The Hertz Corporation

Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.

Nationwide Insurance

Safelite Solutions

Saint‐Gobain Abrasives, Inc.

Sherwin Williams

State Farm Insurance

Bronze Sponsors ($2,500)

Audatex, a Solera company

Automotive Paint Exchange – APEX

Berkshire-Hathaway

Car‐O‐Liner

CARSTAR

CCC Information Services Inc.

English Color

Farmers Insurance

FinishMaster, Inc.

Fix Auto USA

GEICO

MetLife Auto & Home

Mitchell International

National Coatings & Supplies

OEC

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA)

Service King Collision Repair Centers

WIN Partner ($1,000)

ATC – Automotive Training Coordinators

DCR Systems

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato

OEM Roundtable

WIN Supporter ($500)

SCG Management Consultants LLC

CSN Collision Centres

IANet

The Romans Group

VecoExperts

Verifacts ￼￼￼￼￼￼

Each year, the WIN Educational Conference and MIW program are the pinnacle of the organization’s industry outreach efforts. These programs would not be possible without the generous support of the following sponsors:

2018 Conference Sponsors

Welcome Reception ($5,000)

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

FinishMaster, Inc.

Keynote Speaker ($2,500)

Automotive Color

Break ($500)

Audatex, a Solera company

CSN Collision Centres

DCR Systems

Fix Auto USA

Gerber Collision & Glass

IANet

Scholarship Walk ($1,000)

AsTech

Audatex, a Solera company

Car-O-Liner

2018 MIW Sponsors

MIW Vision ($2,500)

Automotive Color

MIW Leadership ($1,000)

Audatex, a Solera company

CCC Information Services Inc.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

MIW Supporter ($500)

CSN Collision Centres

DCR Systems Doan Group

PPG Industries Inc. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

“We are very pleased to see the tremendous support from all of our sponsors for 2018,” said Petra Schroeder, co‐chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “This year sees several first-time sponsors, which truly reaffirms that WIN’s key initiatives are recognized and on the right path. These sponsorships will play a key role in our ability to further deliver on our plans.”

To learn more about WIN programs or for information on becoming a member, visit http://womensindustrynetwork.com.

Registration for the 2018 WIN Educational Conference is now open. To register, visit https://www.regonline.com/2018WINconference. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, email Petra Schroeder at [email protected].