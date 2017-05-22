Women’s Industry Network Acknowledges Sponsors for 2017

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is on a mission to engage women in the collision repair industry, and the not-for-profit organization couldn’t do it without the help of its sponsors.

There are three categories of sponsorships: Corporate Sponsors; MIW Sponsors; and WIN Educational Conference Sponsors. Each sponsorship supports key initiatives for the Women’s Industry Network throughout the year.

“WIN would like to thank all of the organizations that provided their generous support through sponsorships for 2017,” the organization said in a news release.

Corporate Sponsors for 2017

Platinum Sponsors ($25,000)

AkzoNobel

Gold Sponsors ($10,000)

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Enterprise Holdings

PPG

Silver Sponsors ($5,000)

3M

Allstate

Audatex

Caliber Collision

Gerber Collision & Glass

Insurance Auto Auctions

Nationwide

Service King

State Farm

Valspar

Bronze Sponsors ($2,500)

ABRA Auto Body & Glass

Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA)

CARSTAR

CCC Information Services

Copart

Farmers Insurance

FinishMaster

Fix Auto

GEICO

Hertz

Maaco

MetLife Auto & Home

Mitchell International

Safelite Solutions

Sherwin-Williams

WIN Partner ($1,000)

DCR Systems

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato

WIN Supporter ($500)

AAA – Texas

IAnet – Accurate Nationwide Appraisals

WIN Conference Sponsors for 2017

Breakfast Sponsor

$4,000 – BASF

Keynote Speaker Sponsor

$2,500 – Enterprise Holdings

Break Sponsors

$1,000 – Safelite Solutions

$500 – DCR Systems

$500 – IAnet

Scholarship Walk Sponsors

$1,000 – BASF

$1,000 – Fix Auto

$1,000 – OE Roundtable

$1,000 – Safelite Solutions

$1,000 – Valspar

MIW Sponsors for 2017

MIW Vision

$2,500 – AkzoNobel

$2,500 – Enterprise Holdings

MIW Leadership

$1,000 – CCC Information Services

$1,000 – Mitchell International

$1,000 – PPG

MIW Supporter

$500 – DCR Systems

$500 – Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato

$500 – PPG

$500 – Safelite Solutions

“WIN is incredibly grateful for the tremendous support from our sponsors,” said Susanna Gotsch, chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “Each year the list has grown, as more companies understand and support WIN’s mission to our industry. These sponsorships play a key role in our ability to expand our scholarship program in 2017. We are extremely grateful for our sponsors’ support.”

To learn more about WIN programs or for information on becoming a member, visit the WIN website at www.WomensIndustryNetwork.com. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Gotsch at [email protected].