Body Shop Business
Associations/Women's Industry Network
ago

Women’s Industry Network Acknowledges Sponsors for 2017

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

SEM XXX Universal Adhesive Remover Quickly Dissolves Adhesive Residue, Tar and More

First Students Complete New Internship Program at Zara’s Collision Center in Illinois

Bill Proposing to Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections Stalls in Texas House

Women’s Industry Network Acknowledges Sponsors for 2017

Service King Receives Hermes Creative Award for Website

State Farm to Consolidate Facilities, Displace 4,200 Workers

Tesla-Owned Collision Repair Shops: Coming Later this Year

J.D. Power: Erie Insurance Ranks Highest in Customer Experience Among Auto Insurers

SCRS Video: Don’t Lump Scanning, Calibration into One Bucket

Axalta Opens New Manufacturing and Research Complex in Michigan

Women's Industry NetworkThe Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is on a mission to engage women in the collision repair industry, and the not-for-profit organization couldn’t do it without the help of its sponsors.

There are three categories of sponsorships: Corporate Sponsors; MIW Sponsors; and WIN Educational Conference Sponsors. Each sponsorship supports key initiatives for the Women’s Industry Network throughout the year.

“WIN would like to thank all of the organizations that provided their generous support through sponsorships for 2017,” the organization said in a news release.

Corporate Sponsors for 2017

Platinum Sponsors ($25,000)

  • AkzoNobel

Gold Sponsors ($10,000)

  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF
  • Enterprise Holdings
  • PPG

Silver Sponsors ($5,000)

  • 3M
  • Allstate
  • Audatex
  • Caliber Collision
  • Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Insurance Auto Auctions
  • Nationwide
  • Service King
  • State Farm
  • Valspar

Bronze Sponsors ($2,500)

  • ABRA Auto Body & Glass
  • Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA)
  • CARSTAR
  • CCC Information Services
  • Copart
  • Farmers Insurance
  • FinishMaster
  • Fix Auto
  • GEICO
  • Hertz
  • Maaco
  • MetLife Auto & Home
  • Mitchell International
  • Safelite Solutions
  • Sherwin-Williams

WIN Partner ($1,000)

  • DCR Systems
  • Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato

WIN Supporter ($500)

  • AAA – Texas
  • IAnet – Accurate Nationwide Appraisals

WIN Conference Sponsors for 2017

Breakfast Sponsor

  • $4,000 – BASF

Keynote Speaker Sponsor

  • $2,500 – Enterprise Holdings

Break Sponsors

  • $1,000 – Safelite Solutions
  • $500 – DCR Systems
  • $500 – IAnet

Scholarship Walk Sponsors

  • $1,000 – BASF
  • $1,000 – Fix Auto
  • $1,000 – OE Roundtable
  • $1,000 – Safelite Solutions
  • $1,000 – Valspar

MIW Sponsors for 2017

 MIW Vision

  • $2,500 – AkzoNobel
  • $2,500 – Enterprise Holdings

MIW Leadership

  • $1,000 – CCC Information Services
  • $1,000 – Mitchell International
  • $1,000 – PPG

MIW Supporter

  • $500 – DCR Systems
  • $500 – Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato
  • $500 – PPG
  • $500 – Safelite Solutions

“WIN is incredibly grateful for the tremendous support from our sponsors,” said Susanna Gotsch, chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “Each year the list has grown, as more companies understand and support WIN’s mission to our industry. These sponsorships play a key role in our ability to expand our scholarship program in 2017. We are extremely grateful for our sponsors’ support.”

To learn more about WIN programs or for information on becoming a member, visit the WIN website at www.WomensIndustryNetwork.com. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Gotsch at [email protected].

 

 

Show Full Article