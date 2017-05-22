Women’s Industry Network Acknowledges Sponsors for 2017
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is on a mission to engage women in the collision repair industry, and the not-for-profit organization couldn’t do it without the help of its sponsors.
There are three categories of sponsorships: Corporate Sponsors; MIW Sponsors; and WIN Educational Conference Sponsors. Each sponsorship supports key initiatives for the Women’s Industry Network throughout the year.
“WIN would like to thank all of the organizations that provided their generous support through sponsorships for 2017,” the organization said in a news release.
Corporate Sponsors for 2017
Platinum Sponsors ($25,000)
- AkzoNobel
Gold Sponsors ($10,000)
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF
- Enterprise Holdings
- PPG
Silver Sponsors ($5,000)
- 3M
- Allstate
- Audatex
- Caliber Collision
- Gerber Collision & Glass
- Insurance Auto Auctions
- Nationwide
- Service King
- State Farm
- Valspar
Bronze Sponsors ($2,500)
- ABRA Auto Body & Glass
- Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA)
- CARSTAR
- CCC Information Services
- Copart
- Farmers Insurance
- FinishMaster
- Fix Auto
- GEICO
- Hertz
- Maaco
- MetLife Auto & Home
- Mitchell International
- Safelite Solutions
- Sherwin-Williams
WIN Partner ($1,000)
- DCR Systems
- Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato
WIN Supporter ($500)
- AAA – Texas
- IAnet – Accurate Nationwide Appraisals
WIN Conference Sponsors for 2017
Breakfast Sponsor
- $4,000 – BASF
Keynote Speaker Sponsor
- $2,500 – Enterprise Holdings
Break Sponsors
- $1,000 – Safelite Solutions
- $500 – DCR Systems
- $500 – IAnet
Scholarship Walk Sponsors
- $1,000 – BASF
- $1,000 – Fix Auto
- $1,000 – OE Roundtable
- $1,000 – Safelite Solutions
- $1,000 – Valspar
MIW Sponsors for 2017
MIW Vision
- $2,500 – AkzoNobel
- $2,500 – Enterprise Holdings
MIW Leadership
- $1,000 – CCC Information Services
- $1,000 – Mitchell International
- $1,000 – PPG
MIW Supporter
- $500 – DCR Systems
- $500 – Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato
- $500 – PPG
- $500 – Safelite Solutions
“WIN is incredibly grateful for the tremendous support from our sponsors,” said Susanna Gotsch, chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “Each year the list has grown, as more companies understand and support WIN’s mission to our industry. These sponsorships play a key role in our ability to expand our scholarship program in 2017. We are extremely grateful for our sponsors’ support.”
To learn more about WIN programs or for information on becoming a member, visit the WIN website at www.WomensIndustryNetwork.com. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Gotsch at [email protected].