Women’s Industry Network Announces 2018 Most Influential Women in Collision Repair

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the honorees for the Most Influential Women of the collision repair industry for 2018.

After reviewing nominations and interviewing a number of talented women, the organization selected four industry leaders:

Shelley Bickett – Director, co-founder of Fix Auto USA and owner of nine Fix Auto collision repair shops in California

Mary Mahoney – Vice president, Insurance Replacement Division, Enterprise Holdings

Marie Peevy – Owner, Automotive Training Coordinators

Petra Schroeder – Collisionista

The Most Influential Women award was established in 1999 to recognize the achievements of women in the collision repair industry. Since then, more than 80 women have been recognized for their contributions to industry.

“This year’s recipients exemplify the meaning of ‘Most Influential,’” said Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer at DCR Systems, and a 2015 Most Influential Women honoree and co-chair of the 2018 Most Influential Women Committee. “All four women have been a positive force in the collision repair industry and their local communities. While reaching new professional milestones, they continued to mentor and support others. We are looking forward to celebrating with them during the WIN Educational Conference in May. Congratulations!”

The 2018 winners will be celebrated at a gala on May 8, during the 2018 WIN Educational Conference in Indianapolis. For award details, criteria and nominations, visit the WIN website.