Women’s Industry Network Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

Each year, the Women’s Industry Network presents its College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program.

Each recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship to continue her post-secondary education in collision repair and complimentary registration to attend the 2018 WIN Educational Conference (to include travel). Recipients also are provided the opportunity to be mentored by one of the 2018 Most Influential Women honorees or a member of the WIN board of directors.

This year’s recipients include:

Ashley Cambern – Cambern attends Universal Technical Institute in Houston. She grew up in Phoenix but relocated to Houston in May 2017 to attend school.

Cambern goes to school each day with the mindset to be her best and excel in her classwork. She has received four “Student of the Course” awards for being ranked the No. 1 student within a class course. While excelling in school, she also volunteers at the local little league football field picking up trash, mowing, painting field lines and helping at the snack bar.

Painting is her true passion. She plans on working at Service King after graduation as a painter’s helper and learning as much as she can.

Jennifer Clark – Clark attends school at Lincoln College of Technology in Denver. Her dad was from Detroit and her mom from a farming community in Tracy, Mo. But it was her mother who inspired her love of cars by taking her to car shows.

Clark bought an FJ Cruiser, which she completely tore down and rebuilt. She loves to customize cars and is currently participating in a project to create a batmobile.

Outside of school, she enjoys giving back to her community by working with the Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood Animal Control. Her goal is to work for a fabrication shop specializing in off- road vehicles.

Yanet Enriquez – Enriquez also attends Lincoln College of Technology in Denver. Prior to attending Lincoln Tech, she received her associate’s degree in computer science at the Community College of Denver. She felt unfulfilled with her major, so she visited Lincoln Tech. During her visit, she immediately knew that she wanted to enroll in the collision repair program. Enriquez has never been more involved or invested in school than at Lincoln Tech. She also is involved with Toys for Tots and the Ambassadors Club.

Once she graduates, Enriquez would like to learn by working under someone and then open a business with her brother, who is a mechanic. They would like to have a collision shop and a mechanical shop in the same building.

Celia Martinez – Martinez attends the Universal Technical Institute in Houston. She and her brothers were raised by her father. Together, they spent a lot of time working on cars.

Martinez loves custom design and custom colors. Even as a child, she would use pens or paint to fix up her Hot Wheels for her brothers. Martinez sees collision repair as a great way to express herself and use her artistic abilities. Martinez volunteers in her community by participating in highway cleanup.

Her hope is to pursue a career as a collision repair technician.

Olivia Parker – Parker attends the Universal Technical Institute in Houston. Parker has two special-needs daughters: Stephanie, 17, and Hailey, 13. She wants to be a strong role model for her girls.

“I am going to show my daughters that you can work hard and become what you want to be,” Parker said. “This is just another way I am being a positive role model for them.”

Parker has a passion for the collision repair industry. Her main interests are custom body, painting and estimating. Outside of work, Parker has been a coach for her daughter’s soccer team, helps with the local Girl Scouts troop and is a volunteer for her daughter’s autistic class.

Shiloh Taft – Taft attends Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Livingston, Tenn.

Taft previously was working in a factory, but realized that she didn’t love what she was doing. She has always loved working on vehicles. She visited TCAT, and while looking at the list of careers, saw collision repair listed. Taft was hooked the first week and knows that this will be a career she can love.

Taft has completed two internships while going to school. During these internships, her time was focused in the paintbooth and on paint prep.

Her immediate goals are to graduate at the top of her class, become a certified collision repair technician and find a long-lasting career. Long term, she would like to manage the paint department in a collision repair facility.

This year, WIN also has awarded three individuals with a WIN Scholarship of $1,000 to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair.

The recipients are:

Tabetha Faith , Washburn Tech in Topeka, Kan.

, Washburn Tech in Topeka, Kan. Elizabeth Vickers , Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville, Tenn.

, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville, Tenn. Shelby Winningham, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville, Tenn.

In addition to the programs provided by WIN, Axalta has given all WIN scholarship recipients the opportunity to attend training classes free of charge. The recipients also will be honored at an awards gala taking place May 8 during the 2018 WIN Educational Conference in Indianapolis.

To learn more about WIN, become a member or register for the WIN Educational Conference, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.