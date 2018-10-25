Women’s Industry Network Announces Opening of Most Influential Women Nominations

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that nominations for the prestigious Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 and will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

The winners will be recognized at a gala during the 2019 WIN Educational Conference May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcomed.

“I’d like to encourage you to nominate the women in our industry who you know are making a positive difference in their companies, communities and/or the industry at large,” said Cheryl Boswell, co-chair of WIN’s MIW Committee and a 2015 MIW honoree. “The MIW nomination process is a great way to recognize deserving women and to let them know they are making a difference.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Most Influential Women program has recognized over 90 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. WIN acquired stewardship of the Most Influential Women program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

“It is important to recognize women for their leadership,” said Michelle Sullivan, WIN chair and 2016 MIW honoree. “This award focuses on four areas: industry influence; professional accomplishments; mentoring and support for others in the collision repair industry; and going beyond the requirements of their professional lives to give back to their communities.”

Additional information about the MIW program and the 2019 nomination form can be found at womensindustrynetwork.com.