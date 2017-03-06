Women’s Industry Network Announces Winners of 2017 Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) recently announced its selections for the Most Influential Women of the collision repair industry for 2017.

After reviewing nominations and interviewing a number of women, WIN selected three inspiring industry leaders:

Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray , manager of marketing communications, automotive refinish, PPG, Strongsville, Ohio

, manager of marketing communications, automotive refinish, PPG, Strongsville, Ohio Renee Ricciotti , sales and marketing manager, 3M Automotive Aftermarket, St. Paul, Minn.

, sales and marketing manager, 3M Automotive Aftermarket, St. Paul, Minn. Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance Network, Laguna Hills, Calif.

“As WIN celebrates being 500 members strong just 10 years after its founding, the 2017 Most Influential Women nominees showcased the geographic, functional and sector diversity of women who are shaping the future of collision repair,” said Sandra Herron, owner of MiddlEdge Inc. “This year’s award winners have blazed new trails for women in the industry. Each has a remarkable track record of creating company value, developing industry talent and serving both her local community and the collision repair industry.”

Herron’s consulting firm was contracted as a third-party entity to interview the nominees and select this year’s honorees based on specific criteria established by the WIN Board of Directors.

Leadership, Vision, Commitment to Excellence

The Most Influential Women award recognizes women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence.

“Having been with WIN since its inception in 2006, it is wonderful to see firsthand how the Most Influential Women program has evolved and grown and how perfectly it aligns with WIN’s mission to ‘enhance the role of women in the industry,’” said Petra Schroeder, WIN chair. “Every year I am truly amazed by the diversity of every nominee’s talent and industry involvement. It is my honor to extend heartfelt congratulations to Cristina, Renee and Elizabeth (Liz) for winning this prestigious award.”

Established in 1999 and under WIN stewardship since 2013, the Most Influential Women program has recognized more than 80 women for their professional accomplishments and for going beyond requirements of their positions to give back to their communities.

“The recipients have been a positive influence within the industry and their local communities,” said Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer at DCR Systems, 2015 Most Influential Women honoree and co-chair of the 2017 Most Influential Women Committee. “This award recognizes those women who not only excel within their own companies, but who are also active in mentoring others to help them advance within our industry. It is an honor to work among these amazing women who continue to elevate this industry and who lead by example.”

When the 2017 WIN Educational Conference convenes May 8-10 in Denver, past and current Most Influential Women honorees will be celebrated during a reception. Registration for the conference and the Most Influential Women dinner is open. For more information, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com and click on “Conference.”