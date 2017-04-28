Women’s Industry Network Announces Winners of 2017 Scholarship Program

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of the WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award.

The award is presented to students enrolled in a postsecondary collision repair technology program. Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their postsecondary education in collision repair; a one-year WIN membership; and 2017 WIN Educational Conference registration fee including travel.

The 2017 recipients are:

Chelsie Golden ­–­ Golden attends Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville, Tenn. Cars have always been a passion for her, and she grew up watching her dad do bodywork. Her ultimate goal is to open her own shop.

­–­ Golden attends Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville, Tenn. Cars have always been a passion for her, and she grew up watching her dad do bodywork. Her ultimate goal is to open her own shop. Miranda Herron – Herron attends North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville, Ga. She is studying to be a skilled artist of automobile rectification and a master of image repair. Herron would like to start her career working in a shop, learning as much as possible. Eventually she would like to own a collision shop.

– Herron attends North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville, Ga. She is studying to be a skilled artist of automobile rectification and a master of image repair. Herron would like to start her career working in a shop, learning as much as possible. Eventually she would like to own a collision shop. Vicky Lambert – Lambert attends Lake Tech College in Eustis, Fla. Before studying auto collision repair, Lambert served in the Air Force. Her long-term goal is to manage a body shop. She believes that collision repair is her long-term career because there are so many different jobs to be done and so many opportunities for advancement and skill development.

– Lambert attends Lake Tech College in Eustis, Fla. Before studying auto collision repair, Lambert served in the Air Force. Her long-term goal is to manage a body shop. She believes that collision repair is her long-term career because there are so many different jobs to be done and so many opportunities for advancement and skill development. Linda Myers – Myers attends Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville, Tenn. A member of the Air Force for more than 20 years before retiring, Myers has completed her first trimester of the 16-month course, passing two ASE tests and holding a 4.0 GPA. She also was selected to attend the April SkillsUSA state competition in Chattanooga. Her immediate goals are to pass the next three ASE tests and hone her repair and refinishing skills. Long term, she would like to find her niche in collision repair.

– Myers attends Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville, Tenn. A member of the Air Force for more than 20 years before retiring, Myers has completed her first trimester of the 16-month course, passing two ASE tests and holding a 4.0 GPA. She also was selected to attend the April SkillsUSA state competition in Chattanooga. Her immediate goals are to pass the next three ASE tests and hone her repair and refinishing skills. Long term, she would like to find her niche in collision repair. Jade Wasson – Wasson attends Spokane Community College in Spokane, Wash. Wasson was drawn to the collision industry by her overall passion for cars, and currently is the only female in her class. Her future goal is to do what she loves in a shop that values her.

In addition to tuition scholarships, recipients will have the opportunity to be mentored by a Most Influential Women (MIW) honoree or a member of the WIN Board of Directors. The MIW and scholarship awards will be presented during the 2017 WIN Educational Conference, scheduled for May 8-10 in Denver. Scholarship winners attending the conference will have the opportunity to meet their mentors at that time.

To learn more about WIN, join online or register for the WIN Educational Conference, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.