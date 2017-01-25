Women’s Industry Network Calls for Board of Directors Applicants

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that the application period for seats on the organization’s Board of Directors is now open.

The WIN board consists of members who represent various segments of the collision repair industry, including but not limited to: collision shops, jobbers, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers and insurance companies. Candidates from all segments are welcome to apply, with a requirement of WIN membership in good standing.

Board members work together to foster an environment that encourages the education, advancement, retention and networking of women in the collision repair industry. Each year, the board focuses on several key strategic objectives to further WIN’s mission. The 2017 initiatives will include a focus on regional networks, membership growth and management of the WIN brand. The direction of these initiatives is decided during monthly board conference calls and two in-person strategic planning sessions. Board members are also asked to actively participate in at least one WIN committee.

“It is rewarding to work together with the board on our biggest goals, ‘growth of the WIN network’ and ‘build organizational capacity to better serve WIN’s growing network,’” said Petra Schroeder, WIN chair and co-chair of the Board Development/Nominating Committee. “There are quite a few initiatives supporting these goals and, as an all-volunteer organization, we rely on our board members’ time and talent to continuously deliver results which help advance women in this industry. If you have questions on why you should join the Board, please reach out to us.”

The 2017 term will begin for all new board members at the WIN Educational Conference to be held May 8-10, 2017 in Denver, Colo., where a new board member orientation will also take place. Board service consists of a maximum of two three-year terms.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 12, 2017. For application requirements and further details, click here. Completed applications should be emailed in PDF format to Petra Schroeder at [email protected] and Jessica Rob at [email protected].