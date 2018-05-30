Women’s Industry Network Celebrates 2018 Most Influential Women

Women’s Industry Network (WIN) conference attendees and other distinguished guests celebrated this year’s recipients of the Most Influential Women (MIW) award on May 8, 2018, during a ceremony held at the 2018 Educational Conference in Indianapolis, Ind. The event provided a glimpse into the MIW program’s history, recognized past recipients of the award and honored the 2018 recipients.

The MIW award is given annually to women in the collision repair industry who exemplify qualities of business and civic leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. The MIW program’s charter aligns with WIN’s mission to “enhance the role of women in the industry.” For 20 years, the award has recognized nearly 90 women for their professional accomplishments and for going beyond requirements of their positions to give back to their communities.

The year, guests honored the 2018 winners: Shelly Bickett, Fix Auto USA; Mary Mahoney, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Marie Peevy, Automotive Training Coordinators, LLC; Petra Schroeder, Collisionista.

The evening was emceed by 2017 Most Influential Women Renee Ricciotti and Liz Stein.

“It was such a pleasure to celebrate with the MIW recipients,” said Cheryl Boswell, co-chair of the MIW Committee. “They are outstanding women who have made an amazing impact on this industry. I would like to thank the MIW sponsors who made the celebration possible.”

This year’s MIW sponsors are as follows:

MIW Vision Sponsor

Automotive Color & Supply Corp

MIW Leadership Sponsors

Audatex, a Solera Company

CCC Information Service Inc.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

MIW Supporter Sponsors

CSN Collision Centres

DCR Systems

The Doan Group

PPG Industries Inc.

Spanesi

For more information on WIN, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.