Women’s Industry Network Cornerstone Award Goes to Beverly Rook-Twibell of Safelite Solutions

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) holds the contributions of its many volunteers in the highest regard. Each year, the WIN Cornerstone Award recognizes the efforts of a board member whose actions and unique contributions demonstrate their commitment to the WIN mission and vision, and set an example for others to follow.

During the 12th Annual WIN Educational Conference, which took place May 7-9 in Indianapolis, outgoing WIN Chair Petra Schroeder recognized Beverly Rook-Twibell of Safelite Solutions as the 2018 recipient of the award.

“We are so fortunate that the WIN board has so much talent contributing to our success and completing our goals, so this was a difficult task for the WIN chair,” Schroeder said. “Bev represents what a true cornerstone is. Always ready and prepared, she provides solid input and feedback. Even with all her business commitments, she makes time to stay involved, active and accountable for WIN, especially with our young people in this industry. She was instrumental in refining processes for the scholarship committee. My admiration goes out to her when I see all the detail she handles that make it seamless for the scholarship winners to attend conference. Congratulations!”

