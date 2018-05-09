Body Shop Business
Women’s Industry Network Educational Conference Concludes in Indianapolis

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) held its 2018 WIN Educational Conference May 7-9 in Indianapolis.

The theme of this year’s event was “Racing to Connect,” which emphasized the connection between individuals – within teams and within connected cars.

Throughout the week, WIN has been tweeting from the conference, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. Here are a few of those tweets:

