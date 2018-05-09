Women’s Industry Network Educational Conference Concludes in Indianapolis
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) held its 2018 WIN Educational Conference May 7-9 in Indianapolis.
The theme of this year’s event was “Racing to Connect,” which emphasized the connection between individuals – within teams and within connected cars.
Throughout the week, WIN has been tweeting from the conference, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. Here are a few of those tweets:
WIN Executive Chair Petra Schroeder presents the 2018 Cornerstone Award to Beverly Rook Twibell at the #WINConf2018. @mdjetsfan will assume the Executive Chair position for the coming years. #WINCornerstoneAward #sheknowscollision pic.twitter.com/L1VI8PxFCn
— Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 9, 2018
A final thank you to #WINConf2018 sponsors – the ROI from this event will continue to multiply for years to come! @Enterprise, @gerbercollision, @finishmasterinc, @Audatex_US, @FixAutoUSA, @DCRsystems, @asTech, CSN Collision Centres, IAnet, Automotive Color Supply, @Car_O_Liner pic.twitter.com/t5UpCZTP8h
— Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 9, 2018
Congratulations to 2018 WIN Scholarship recipients: Ashley, Olivia, Jennifer, Jeannette, Celia, Shiloh and not pictured Tabitha, Elizabeth, and Shelby. Thanks to #WINscholarshipwalksponsor2018 who help fund these scholarships. @asTech_official, @Audatex_US, and @Car_O_Liner pic.twitter.com/iyb9kXgYr0
— Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018
"We believe in standing by other females…our motto for this year is 'Empowered Women empower women'," — @courtneyforce and @BrittanyForce at the #WINConf2018 thanks to sponsor @PPGRefinish_NA. pic.twitter.com/rBNAfhclIw
— Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018
WIN members @mdjetsfan, Kassie, and Megan are enthusiastic about support from organizations like @IAnet which provides refreshments for Monday's afternoon break. Thank you Sponsors!#sheknowscollision #WINConf2018 pic.twitter.com/OW64ulIjn4
— Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018
WIN thanks 2018 Supporters and Friends for advancing the cause of the Women's Industry Network.
The Romans Group, Carey Management, Certified Collision Group, @ClaimSolution, VECO Experts, @VeriFactsAuto#WINfriend2018 #WINsupporter2018 pic.twitter.com/D41HEXy72o
— Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018