Women’s Industry Network Educational Conference Concludes in Indianapolis

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) held its 2018 WIN Educational Conference May 7-9 in Indianapolis.

The theme of this year’s event was “Racing to Connect,” which emphasized the connection between individuals – within teams and within connected cars.

Throughout the week, WIN has been tweeting from the conference, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. Here are a few of those tweets:

WIN Executive Chair Petra Schroeder presents the 2018 Cornerstone Award to Beverly Rook Twibell at the #WINConf2018. @mdjetsfan will assume the Executive Chair position for the coming years. #WINCornerstoneAward #sheknowscollision pic.twitter.com/L1VI8PxFCn — Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 9, 2018

Congratulations to 2018 WIN Scholarship recipients: Ashley, Olivia, Jennifer, Jeannette, Celia, Shiloh and not pictured Tabitha, Elizabeth, and Shelby. Thanks to #WINscholarshipwalksponsor2018 who help fund these scholarships. @asTech_official, @Audatex_US, and @Car_O_Liner pic.twitter.com/iyb9kXgYr0 — Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018

"We believe in standing by other females…our motto for this year is 'Empowered Women empower women'," — @courtneyforce and @BrittanyForce at the #WINConf2018 thanks to sponsor @PPGRefinish_NA. pic.twitter.com/rBNAfhclIw — Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018

WIN members @mdjetsfan, Kassie, and Megan are enthusiastic about support from organizations like @IAnet which provides refreshments for Monday's afternoon break. Thank you Sponsors!#sheknowscollision #WINConf2018 pic.twitter.com/OW64ulIjn4 — Women's Industry Net (@WomensIndstryNt) May 8, 2018