Women’s Industry Network Elects Board Leadership for 2018-2019

The mission of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN board of directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives.

The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.

At the recent board of directors meeting held during the WIN Educational Conference in Indianapolis, the board elected the 2018-2019 Executive Committee. The following appointments were made:

  • Chair, Michelle Sullivan, FinishMaster
  • Vice-chair, Jenny Anderson, Enterprise Holdings
  • Treasurer, Cheryl Boswell, DCR Systems
  • Secretary, Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel Coatings
  • Immediate past chair, Petra Schroeder, Collisionista

It also was confirmed that the following board members will continue their service to the organization:

  • Jaclyn Byers, State Farm Insurance
  • Yen Hoang, UYL Color Supply
  • April Lausch, Faulkner Collision Center
  • Denise Kingstrom, BASF
  • Louisa Martone, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
  • Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop
  • Debbie Menz, Axalta Coatings Systems
  • Nina Pedraza-Zinna, I-CAR
  • Marie Peevy, Automotive Training Coordinators
  • Beverly Rook-Twibell, Safelite Solutions
