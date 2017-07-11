Women’s Industry Network to Host Educational Webinar Featuring Mike Jones

Mike Jones, president of Discover Leadership, will be the featured speaker in an Aug. 2 webinar hosted by the Women’s Industry Network.

The webinar, titled “Be Deliberate,” is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Jones will build on the message that he delivered at the WIN Annual Educational Conference this past May in Denver.

“WIN continues to explore educational opportunities for our membership to develop professional skills to excel in our industry,” said Michelle Sullivan, Membership Committee co-chair.

Jones will discuss how most of us live every day of our lives in our comfort zones, with certain patterns of thinking and certain ways of behaving. As we live our lives like this, we’re on autopilot, with the lights off and our eyes closed.

Learning to “Be Deliberate” means to be purposeful, willful and intentional. It means that we’re tuned in, with the lights on and our eyes open.

When we’re being deliberate, we’re in the game and life is happening because of us, not to us. This way of life is focused, productive and fulfilling.

WIN encourages all members to mark their calendars and register to attend the event.