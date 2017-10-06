Women’s Industry Network Kicks off 2017-2018 Sponsorship Campaign

Earlier this year, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) began its second decade of engaging women in the collision repair industry.

Noting that the organization depends on the support of individuals and organizations in the industry to achieve that mission, WIN recently kicked off its 2017-2018 sponsorship campaign. The campaign runs through Jan. 15, 2018.

“As an all-volunteer nonprofit network, WIN’s growth, presence and effectiveness is directly reliant upon its membership, its engaged volunteers and its sponsors across all industry segments,” said Petra Schroeder, WIN chair and co-chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “We are grateful for the confidence and support the collision repair industry has shown. We look forward to cultivating repeat sponsorships but to also seeking new sponsor relationships this year.”

WIN shared some significant examples of its progress made in 2016-2017:

For the first time in WIN’s history, membership exceeded 500 members in a calendar year.

The financial state of the organization is healthy.

Ongoing generous financial support from industry sponsors

Further awareness to students, instructors and school administrations about WIN through CREF career fairs across the country

An increase in WIN’s presence at industry and company events

Significant increase in WIN’s presence in industry publications and social media engagement

A new technology platform was selected to sustain WIN’s infrastructure, using the WIN Technology Initiative Founder’s Sponsorship presented to WIN by AkzoNobel.

Implementation of local and regional networking opportunities with three pilots in June 2017

The successful WIN scholarship and Most Influential Women awards also continued, and the 2017-2018 programs are on track, the organization noted.

WIN is seeking corporate sponsorships to allow the organization to continue to expand its programs. A variety of sponsorship opportunities exist to support the organization’s activities. Sponsors are recognized on the WIN website and in all promotional opportunities, signage and verbal acknowledgments during WIN events as well as WIN activities at other industry events.

“As we begin our second decade, sponsor support in 2017-18 will help WIN continue to provide programs that support the professional development of women,” the organization said. “WIN remains committed to finding new ways to recruit, retain and support women in the collision repair industry.”