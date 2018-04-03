Women’s Industry Network to Host Free Webinar Previewing Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is hosting a 30‐minute informational webinar called “Why WIN? Why Conference?” at 3:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 25.

Michelle Sullivan, WIN’s membership committee chair, will present an introduction to WIN as well as program details about the upcoming WIN Educational Conference, which takes place May 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency in Indianapolis.

The webinar is open to all women and men in the collision repair industry.

“Have you heard about WIN but are not sure what it is all about or have you thought about attending conference or sending someone from your organization?” said Petra Schroeder, WIN chair. “Join us to find out what to expect and hear tips to make the most out of this great networking and educational experience.”

To register for the “Why WIN? Why Conference?” webinar, click here.

Conference details are available on the WIN website.