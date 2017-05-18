World’s First Electric Vehicle Discovery Center Launched in Toronto

Backers of the Plug-n Drive Electric Vehicle Discovery Center in Toronto are billing the site as “the world’s first experiential learning facility dedicated to electric vehicle education and awareness.”

“The EV Discovery Center will serve as an EV hub for consumers throughout Ontario and for visitors from around the world,” said Cara Clairman, president and CEO of Plug’n Drive. “We are providing a one-stop-shop where consumers can explore and test-drive the latest EV models – alongside charging solutions at home and on the road.”

Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan aims to expand sales of electric vehicles to 5 percent of all new vehicles sold by 2020.

“We are investing proceeds from Ontario’s carbon market into Plug’n Drive’s Electric Vehicle Discovery Center to encourage more Ontarians to make the switch to low-carbon transportation and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions,” said Glen Murray, Ontario’s minister of the environment and climate change. “As part of Ontario’s Climate Change Action, we are helping to tackle emissions from the transportation sector, which is the single-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the province.”

The center is designed to provide visitors with the knowledge they need to consider an electric vehicle for their next vehicle purchase. After visitors have expressed interest, the center will refer them to an EV-certified dealership in their area.

“Our research shows that Ontario needs effective EV education and awareness raising initiatives, such as Plug’n Drive’s EV Discovery Center, to speed up EV sales,” Clairman said. “EVs are fast, dependable and affordable – and they are a key part of a low-carbon future for the region and beyond.”

The center is a public-private partnership between Plug’n Drive, the Province of Ontario, TD Bank Group, Ontario Power Generation, Power Workers’ Union, Toronto Hydro and Bruce Power.