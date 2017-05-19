Younger Generations Clamoring for Self-Driving Vehicles

Tech-savvy millennials (also known as Gen Y) and centennials (Gen Z) show the most interest in buying an autonomous vehicle, according to a survey by Autolist.com.

Of 8,576 vehicle owners surveyed by the automotive buyer intelligence firm, nearly half of millennials (49 percent) and 44.5 percent of centennials indicated a desire to buy an autonomous vehicle today.

Centennial-generation men indicated the most interest, at nearly 60 percent, followed by millennial-generation men, at 53 percent.

By contrast, traditionalist-generation women (ages 70 and older) indicated the least interest in autonomous vehicles, at 13 percent.

Younger generations also show the most trust in autonomous technology, with 21 percent of centennials and 19 percent of millennials indicating that they trust Level 5 self-driving vehicles today. That numbers increased to around 40 percent when those respondents were asked to forecast whether they will trust the technology 10 years from now.

The survey results suggest that owners of vehicles with advanced technological abilities are more likely to trust early-stage autonomous technology.

To that end, male and female drivers of Audi vehicles were among the most trusting of Level 2 autonomous technology, at 75 percent and 74 percent, respectively. Overall, the most trusting group was male drivers of Acuras at 79 percent.

“As the data demonstrates, automakers cannot get viable autonomous vehicles to the market fast enough,” Autolist.com concludes. “The demand is here to stay, with millennials and centennials leading the way.”