1-800EveryRim Launches RimText

News

1-800EveryRim Launches RimText

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels announced it launched RimText, a system featured in the New Products Showcase at the 2022 SEMA Show that allows shops to quickly and easily purchase OEM wheels as well as sell their takeoffs.

“Faster and more accurate than any website, shops can simply click a pic of the OEM wheel they need to replace, send and done,” the company states. “No part number or model and year needed. Why click seven or more times on any site only to miss a detail? When shops are selling their takeoffs, they send a pic of one wheel or a pile and we take it from there. Receive back a timely reply to get a starting point on what to keep and what to scrap.”

Text to 951-RimText (951-746-8398). The company offers EveryRim.com as another option.

For more information, visit 1800everyrim.com.

