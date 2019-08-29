1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels Launches EveryRim.com

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels has unveiled EveryRim.com as an original equipment wheel tool for the industry professional.

The site incorporates special notations aiding in the identification of easily confused wheels. Additionally, EveryRim.com features a 12-tier approach to grading new and reconditioned wheels down the scale to used and core inventory. This practice was first implemented on the phone, later within the company’s RimText system, (951-RimText), and is now utilized online. Wheel grading was designed for customers who do not necessarily need a new-looking wheel for an older vehicle, the company states. Customers may click to request a picture of the exact factory original steel or alloy wheel from the company’s live inventory. In order to view the site’s wholesale pricing, shops will receive log-in credentials after registration.

“First tested with a few California Tire Dealers Association corporate accounts, and later much more extensively, we’ve found that customers love our unique presentation,” said Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim.

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, based in the Los Angeles area, is a nationwide broker/distributor of factory original stock steel and alloys wheels. Offering to both buy and sell new take-off, used, reconditioned, and OEM replica wheels, the company primarily serves tire stores, the collision repair/insurance industry, fleet accounts, auto salvage yards, and mechanical repair shops. Established in 2007, founder Billy Eordekian began his career in the 1970s at his father’s tire dealership and had later operated USED RIM, Inc. until 1999. More information can be obtained at 1-800EveryRim.com, by calling 1-800 Every Rim (1-800-383-7974) or by registering at the company’s wholesale portal EveryRim.com. Additionally, customers inquiring about specific wheels may utilize the company’s RimText system (951-746-8398).

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, 12078 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670, 562-692-0109