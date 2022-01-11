 1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.
1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.

Pro Spot Highlights Rivet and Bonding Station at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

In Episode 4, the Auto Pros talk with Drew Tarr, owner of Street & Strip Performance in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

Consolidators

1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision has announced the addition of Kevork Kahwajian as regional manager of the western U.S. Kahwajian will be responsible for the continued operational growth and operational development of 1Collision collision repair centers as well as assist in recruiting and development of new locations.

Prior to joining 1Collision, Kahwajian worked as a strategic operations specialist for ProColor Collision Centers and Southern California market development manager for Fix Auto USA. He has also worked in the insurance industry at Auto Club of Southern California and Center Valley Automotive.

“1Collision made me feel like I was a part of the family,” said Kahwajian. “It’s a no-brainer to have the opportunity to work with honest, driven and knowledgeable industry colleagues.”

Added 1Collision President/COO Keller, “Having conducted a national search for the right individual to manage the location development charge in the Western Region, we are delighted Kevork has joined our team.”

