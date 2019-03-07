1Collision Announces 10th Location in Twin Cities Market

1Collision Network Shop Owner Jerald Stiele has acquired The Collision Center in Golden Valley, Minn. The store is Stiele’s second location and the 10th 1Collision affiliated location in Minnesota.

“Hopkins Auto Body is delighted to grow our business with the acquisition of Collision Center, with a great location, and an excellent, long-standing reputation in the marketplace,” said Stiele. “Most importantly, the outstanding staff is a great fit with the quality culture of our company.”

Added 1Collision President Jim Keller, “We are excited to see Jerald grow his business with such a wonderful acquisition and be a part of his continued business success.”