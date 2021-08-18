1Collision announced it has appointed John Hollingsworth director of location development. Hollingsworth will be responsible for the continued growth and development of 1Collision expansion of independent single- and multiple-location collision repair centers throughout the U.S.

“I’m pleased to be the newest member of the 1 Collision team,” said Hollingsworth. “I did my research before joining to make sure our values matched up and to make sure we would be a game-changer in the industry. The team is by far top-notch and have the same heart I do in supporting the body shop industry and the business owners that make it thrive.”

Prior to joining 1Collision, Hollingsworth spent over seven years in a collision industry training organization working with teams on their culture and leadership.

“I’m excited to be back in a different capacity but one that still allows me to use my gifts,” he said.

Added 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller, “Having conducted a national search for the right individual to lead the business development charge, we are delighted John has joined our team.”