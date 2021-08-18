Connect with us

1Collision Appoints John Hollingsworth Director of Location Development

1Collision announced it has appointed John Hollingsworth director of location development. Hollingsworth will be responsible for the continued growth and development of 1Collision expansion of independent single- and multiple-location collision repair centers throughout the U.S.

“I’m pleased to be the newest member of the 1 Collision team,” said Hollingsworth. “I did my research before joining to make sure our values matched up and to make sure we would be a game-changer in the industry. The team is by far top-notch and have the same heart I do in supporting the body shop industry and the business owners that make it thrive.”

Prior to joining 1Collision, Hollingsworth spent over seven years in a collision industry training organization working with teams on their culture and leadership.

“I’m excited to be back in a different capacity but one that still allows me to use my gifts,” he said.

Added 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller, “Having conducted a national search for the right individual to lead the business development charge, we are delighted John has joined our team.”

For more information on 1Collision, email [email protected] or call (877) 926-3974.

