1Collision Appoints New Social Media Manager
1Collision announced that it has hired Victoria Antonelli as the company’s social media manager, effective immediately.
Antonelli will work closely with the 1Collision team to support the company’s marketing strategy and help 1Collision’s affiliated repair centers with their social media efforts.
“I’m looking forward to working with the 1Collision team and sharing my skill set,” said Antonelli. “Since social media has become so widespread, auto body shops have a great opportunity to gain, retain and interact with customers through these platforms.”
Antonelli is a journalist, social media manager and entrepreneur from South Kingstown, Rhode Island. A year after moving to Southern California in 2013, she was hired as the online editor for Autobody News. During her time at Autobody News and after, Antonelli attended SEMA and NACE, interviewed and wrote about multiple shop owners and tech students, helped distribute news to shops across the country, and curated industry-related websites, newsletters and social media platforms. She is currently based in Smyrna, Ga.
“Victoria’s skill set, industry knowledge and desire to help our locations will be instrumental in assisting 1Collision achieve our marketing goals,” said John Keller, director of Business Operations at 1Collision. “We are excited to have her on our team and look forward to working with her.”