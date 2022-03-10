1Collision Appoints New Social Media Manager

1Collision announced that it has hired Victoria Antonelli as the company’s social media manager, effective immediately.

Victoria Antonelli, 1Collision’s new social media manager Antonelli will work closely with the 1Collision team to support the company’s marketing strategy and help 1Collision’s affiliated repair centers with their social media efforts. “I’m looking forward to working with the 1Collision team and sharing my skill set,” said Antonelli. “Since social media has become so widespread, auto body shops have a great opportunity to gain, retain and interact with customers through these platforms.”

