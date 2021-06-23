1Collision Continues Expansion in Illinois

1Collision has announced the addition of Warren’s Collision Center in Braidwood, Ill.

“We are looking forward to working with the 1Collision team in assisting us in our business growth and performance, as well as benefitting from the value-added programs and rebates they offer,” said Warren Wietting, owner of Warren’s Collision Center.

Added 1Collision Director of Business Development Joel Adcock, “We are excited to begin working with Warren and his staff as they move into the next chapter of their business success.”

1Collision and partner CSN Collision Centres, a Canadian-based Repair Network of premier independent collision repair centers, have a combined presence of over 240 locations in North America.

For more information, visit 1collision.com.