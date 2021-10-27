1Collision Continues Expansion in Washington, Maryland

1Collision has announced the addition of Center Collision in Tacoma, Wash., and Sudden Impact, an MSO in Glen Burnie, Md.

“A good friend recommended 1Collision to me after he had a great experience in the network and, after looking into it myself, I can see the benefits of being part of a much bigger organization with the support to overcome many of the common struggles in this industry,” said Kevin House, owner of Center Collision.

Added Sudden Impact Owner Dennis Marsch, “After extensive research, 1Collision was appealing to me because of the rebate deals in place and a great support team of people committed to helping me grow, while allowing me to stay as independent as possible.”

“We are delighted to continue adding quality collision repair centers to our network,” said John Hollingsworth, director of location development for 1Collision. “Shop owners Dennis Marsch in Maryland and Kevin House in Washington run excellent operations, and we are excited to support them in their growth as independent owners.”