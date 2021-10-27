Connect with us

Consolidators

1Collision Continues Expansion in Washington, Maryland

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision has announced the addition of Center Collision in Tacoma, Wash., and Sudden Impact, an MSO in Glen Burnie, Md.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“A good friend recommended 1Collision to me after he had a great experience in the network and, after looking into it myself, I can see the benefits of being part of a much bigger organization with the support to overcome many of the common struggles in this industry,” said Kevin House, owner of Center Collision.

Added Sudden Impact Owner Dennis Marsch, “After extensive research, 1Collision was appealing to me because of the rebate deals in place and a great support team of people committed to helping me grow, while allowing me to stay as independent as possible.”

“We are delighted to continue adding quality collision repair centers to our network,” said John Hollingsworth, director of location development for 1Collision. “Shop owners Dennis Marsch in Maryland and Kevin House in Washington run excellent operations, and we are excited to support them in their growth as independent owners.”

Advertisement

1Collision and partner CSN Collision Centers, a Canadian-based repair network of premier independent collision repair centers, have a combined presence of over 240 locations in North America.

For more information email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto Sierra Vista Named March Taylor Award Winner

Consolidators: Classic Collision Continues Expansion in Oregon, Washington

Consolidators: 1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

Consolidators: Maaco Rises 21 Spots in 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 List

Advertisement

on

1Collision Continues Expansion in Washington, Maryland

on

Crash Champions Acquires Annie’s Collision Center in Florida

on

Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

on

Focus Advisors Facilitates Sale of Two CARSTAR MSO Operations
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Video: PPG OneChoice UV-Cured Primer Surfacer (Video)

Consolidators: 1Collision Continues Expansion in Washington, Maryland

Events: SEMA Show Set to Kick Off with Full Slate of Special Events

Video: Launch Tech’s New X-431 Throttle III: One Is Enough (Video)

News: NABC Launches New Drive Out Distraction Program
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Eagle Guys

Phone: 916-459-6949
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?
Connect
BodyShop Business