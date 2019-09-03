Body Shop Business
1Collision Network to Offer Benefits and HR Solution for Network Body Shops

The 1Collision Network announced it has partnered with a national benefits provider to offer a complete HR management platform to its affiliated collision repair centers. The web based application includes:

  • National group health, dental and life insurance (includes coverage from most major providers in all 50 states)
  • 401K plan
  • Payroll solution
  • All-in-one app for employee benefit management
  • National support team that includes recruiting service

“As it becomes increasingly more challenging to attract and retain employees, we believe this national HR plan, available to qualified 1Collision-affiliated collision repair businesses, will greatly benefit our partner shops by automating HR management, while offering a convenient and cost effective benefit solution to employees and their families,” said Jim Keller, president of 1Collision.

For more information about the 1Collision Network, email [email protected] or call (877) 926-3974.

