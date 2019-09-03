1Collision Network to Offer Benefits and HR Solution for Network Body Shops

The 1Collision Network announced it has partnered with a national benefits provider to offer a complete HR management platform to its affiliated collision repair centers. The web based application includes:

National group health, dental and life insurance (includes coverage from most major providers in all 50 states)

401K plan

Payroll solution

All-in-one app for employee benefit management

National support team that includes recruiting service

“As it becomes increasingly more challenging to attract and retain employees, we believe this national HR plan, available to qualified 1Collision-affiliated collision repair businesses, will greatly benefit our partner shops by automating HR management, while offering a convenient and cost effective benefit solution to employees and their families,” said Jim Keller, president of 1Collision.

For more information about the 1Collision Network, email [email protected] or call (877) 926-3974.