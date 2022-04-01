 1Collision Partners with Auto Techcelerators for ADAS and Calibration Solutions
Consolidators

1Collision Partners with Auto Techcelerators for ADAS Solutions

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision and Auto Techcelerators, LLC have announced a partnership where Auto Techcelerators will provide consulting, software, mobile apps and training to help 1Collision affiliate locations open and operate ADAS service and calibration businesses. 1Collision affiliates will now have access to advice, training, software, mobile apps and other solutions that will help them launch and operate profitable ADAS services and calibration businesses in their local markets.

“Our 1Collision locations need and want a solution to open and operate ADAS service and calibration centers in their local markets,” said Jim Keller, president and COO of 1Collision. “We selected Auto Techcelerators because they have the industry’s only end-to-end solution that will help our locations and their existing and potential calibration customers with every step in the process.”

The agreement provides support for site identification and preparation, equipment selection, software and mobile apps that identify ADAS systems, components and required calibrations to managing their calibration businesses and documenting, invoicing and validating all aspects of the calibration process.

“We are excited to help 1Collision and their locations profit from the ADAS and calibration business opportunities that are available today and will increase dramatically in the future,” said Frank Terlep, CEO and cofounder of Auto Techcelerators, LLC. “Based on industry statistics, the ADAS services and calibration market will soon be a $1 billion dollar market. Our solutions will help 1Collision locations operate and grow successful ADAS service and calibration businesses in their local markets.”

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1collision.com.

For more information on Auto Techcelerators, visit autotechcelerators.com.

