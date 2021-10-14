1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

1Collision locations throughout Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin recently sponsored the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota’s (AASP-MN) 19th Annual Race for Automotive Education event at ProKART Indoor Racing Burnsville.

This event provided financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry. Since its inception, the fund has distributed nearly $280,000 directly to students enrolled in automotive programs through the association’s scholarship program and SkillsUSA competition.

The Race for Automotive Education saw AASP-MN members and other industry supporters organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds of up to 40 mph. When the final checkered flag waved, the Race for Automotive Education raised $13,400 this year, earmarked to fund scholarships for students enrolled in an ASE Education Foundation-certified automotive program (collision repair or auto service) in the state of Minnesota.