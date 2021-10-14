Connect with us

1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

1Collision locations throughout Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin recently sponsored the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota’s (AASP-MN) 19th Annual Race for Automotive Education event at ProKART Indoor Racing Burnsville.

This event provided financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry. Since its inception, the fund has distributed nearly $280,000 directly to students enrolled in automotive programs through the association’s scholarship program and SkillsUSA competition.

The Race for Automotive Education saw AASP-MN members and other industry supporters organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds of up to 40 mph. When the final checkered flag waved, the Race for Automotive Education raised $13,400 this year, earmarked to fund scholarships for students enrolled in an ASE Education Foundation-certified automotive program (collision repair or auto service) in the state of Minnesota.

1Collision shop owners and staff from nine locations across the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin made a generous donation to the fund, provided students with custom-made 1Collision shirts and hats for the event, covered the cost of the students’ meals and beverages, and were on site at the event to cheer on the students and support their future in the collision repair industry.

Proceeds from this event benefited the automotive and collision repair programs at the following Minnesota state technical colleges:

  • Dakota County Technical College
  • Hennepin Technical College North
  • Hennepin Technical College South
  • St. Cloud Technical and Community College
  • South Central College
  • Dunwoody College of Technology

1Collision sponsors included:

  • Hopkins Auto Body 1 (Hopkins, Minn.)
  • Collision Center 1 (Golden Valley, Minn.)
  • Waconia 1 Collision & Auto (Waconia, Minn.)
  • Superior Service Center (Eagan, Minn.)
  • Bonfe’s Auto Service & Body Repair (St. Paul, Minn.)
  • Phil’s Body Shop (Rosemount, Minn.)
  • Collision Specialists Inc. (Austin, Minn.)
  • Ed’s Collision & Glass (Maple Grove, Minn.)
  • Aerco 1 Collision (Altoona, Wis.)

