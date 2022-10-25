1Collision to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

1Collision announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 SEMA Show, offering the opportunity to discuss shop owners’ and managers’ challenges and discover solutions available to take their businesses to the next level.

Click Here to Read More

The 1Collision advisory team will be fielding repairers’ questions at booth no. 35271 in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 1-4.

“1Collision and our Canadian partner, CSN Collision Centers, are expanding our 280-location throughout North America,” said Jim Keller, president and COO of 1Collision. “We encourage all independent shops to stop by our booth to learn about affiliation opportunities and how you can truly own your operation.”

Keller said that 1Collision provides comprehensive support to affiliated collision repair centers in business planning, marketing and web presence, operations, office management and training, rebates and purchasing power, insurer and OEM relations, HR and recruiting support. The company also offers a cost-saving national group health and benefits package and succession and exit strategy and planning.