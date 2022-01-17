2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Association Stories

Click Here to Read More

The Women’s Industry Network announced 11 new recipients of the 2021 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program.

Number 9 is SEMA Awards Nearly $300,000 in Scholarships

SEMA announced that the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund issued a total of $296,000 in scholarships and loan forgiveness awards to help 119 individuals who currently work or are planning to pursue careers in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Number 8 is ABPA Opposes OE Repair Procedures Bill

The Automotive Body Parts Association submitted opposition to Nebraska Legislative Bill 602, which it believed would adversely affect Nebraska drivers by establishing a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.