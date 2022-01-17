Video: 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Association Stories (VIDEO)
Video
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Association Stories (VIDEO)
Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top association stories of 2021.
Number 10 is WIN Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients
The Women’s Industry Network announced 11 new recipients of the 2021 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program.
Number 9 is SEMA Awards Nearly $300,000 in Scholarships
SEMA announced that the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund issued a total of $296,000 in scholarships and loan forgiveness awards to help 119 individuals who currently work or are planning to pursue careers in the automotive aftermarket industry.
Number 8 is ABPA Opposes OE Repair Procedures Bill
The Automotive Body Parts Association submitted opposition to Nebraska Legislative Bill 602, which it believed would adversely affect Nebraska drivers by establishing a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.
Number 7 is Auto Body Association of Texas Sets Texas Auto Body Trade Show for Sept. 17-18
The Auto Body Association of Texas announced it would be holding its annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show Sept. 17-18, 2021 at a brand-new location: the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas.
Number 6 is WIN Announces 2021 Most Influential Women Award Winners
The Women’s Industry Network announced the recipients of its 2021 Most Influential Women awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.
Number 5 is SEMA Report Reveals New Data on Classic Car Market
SEMA Market Research published a new report titled, “Classic Cars, Modern Markets” revealing new data on market sizing, purchasing habits and vehicle usage of classic car vehicle owners.
Number 4 is ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation
The Automotive Service Association, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers acknowledged the act of scanning a vehicle using a qualified scan tool as a necessary and not-included operation that is legitimately expressed on a repair order with either a fixed cost, in labor hours and/or set dollar amount.
Number 3 is Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2
It was announced that the 9th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show would be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa.
Number 2 is ABPA Launches MyPartsChoice.com
The Automotive Body Parts Association announced it launched a new website and consumer education portal developed to provide information to consumers about collision repair, the process, the problems, and their rights to ensure they’re getting a quality and safe repair.
Number 1 is AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform
As part of its ongoing legislative effort to ensure that consumers receive proper reimbursement from their automobile insurers for collision repairs, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts welcomed various legislators and association members for a special gathering to discuss the many benefits of House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709, which sought to set a minimum reimbursement rate for auto body labor paid by insurers to Massachusetts claimants.