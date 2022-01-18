2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Product Launches (VIDEO)

Click Here to Read More

BendPak introduced the new Patriot Series, a full line of efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage that are made in the U.S.A.

Number 9 is Axalta Introduces New High-Performance Urethane DTM Primer

Axalta announced the launch of Imron Industrial high-performance urethane direct-to-metal primer, an innovative primer to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment market segments.

Number 8 is PPG Introduces Waterborne Low-Gloss Clearcoat System

PPG announced the launch of its 2.1 Low VOC Matte and Semi-Gloss Clearcoats for use with the Envirobase High Performance basecoat system in the U.S. and Canada, ideal for performing refinish repairs on low-gloss finishes offered on such vehicles as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Fiat and Lamborghini.