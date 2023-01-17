2022 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles - BodyShop Business

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 branded content articles of 2022.
Joe Keene shows how to access a secure gateway module on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle in order to perform any special tests or clear DTCs.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, explains how, since 2018, Stellantis/FCA vehicles have had a secure gateway module that needs to be accessed if you're going to perform any special tests or clear DTCs. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Jason Stahl demonstrates Equalizer Industries’ Sentinel glass setting tool for handling heavier glass.
Fixed costs, variable costs … why do these matter to figure out your breakeven point?
Why is it important to know exactly where your shop stands financially?
Micki Woods interviews Billy Walkowiak, owner of Collision Safety Consultants, on the appraisal clause, total losses, diminished value and post-repair inspections.
Will the bull market of consolidation continue to charge in 2023?
Joe Keene performs a forward-facing camera calibration on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle.
Jason Stahl reviews the history of consolidation to see what it might foretell in 2023.