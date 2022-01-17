 2022 CIF Standing Committee Applications Now Open
News

CIF Standing Committee Applications for 2022 Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that applications are now being accepted for the following CIF committees for (at least) one year, starting immediately:

  • Awareness / Awareness / Awareness
  • Finance
  • Fundraising events
  • Gala
  • Governance
  • Marketing
  • Communications – including social media, website

Joining one of the committees is a great way to play an active role in the CIF. It gives opportunity to influence the direction of certain projects, impacting the assistance of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster strikes. 
 
Committees typically meet every month for about 60 to 90 minutes via conference calls. 
 
Apply today by emailing [email protected] and share which committee you’re interested in. 

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible. 

To apply for assistance, click here.

To donate, click here.

Connect
BodyShop Business