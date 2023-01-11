 2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023. Interested applicants can review and complete the scholarship application at sema.org/scholarships.

Related Articles

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to foster future leaders and innovators in the automotive aftermarket industry. A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical school within the U.S.

“Education can be expensive, but that shouldn’t limit students from getting ahead in their careers,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, director of education for SEMA. “There are so many career options in the automotive aftermarket, and it’s a thriving industry to be in. We encourage students who have a passion for cars to apply for a SEMA scholarship so that we can help jumpstart their careers.”  

The annual scholarship program is a cornerstone of SEMA’s efforts to support career development and access in the automotive industry. Scholarship winners will have the opportunity to attend the 2023 SEMA Show, providing networking and education opportunities at the world’s largest trade show for the automotive aftermarket.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 years or older and demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, including but not limited to accounting, sales, marketing and engineering. Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply until March 1, 2023, at sema.org/scholarships.

You May Also Like

Associations

SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced a new member benefit being offered in partnership with partslink24, an SCRS company member.

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more. The premium part catalogs provide parts information, OE illustrations, parts mapping to VIN, an intelligent search function, vehicle data, paint codes, vehicle options, equipment and the ability to order genuine parts online from authorized dealers.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

The AASP/NJ lost two longtime members, supporters and friends in early December: Jack Wilson and Sebastiano “Sal” Failla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
E-Nikio Appraisals Joins CEICA as Corporate Member

E-Nikio employs 19 appraisers and specializes in collision repair operations/repair plans, insurance claims, diminished value, fair market valuations and pre-purchase inspections.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference May 1-2, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

The annual survey set out to give repairers the opportunity to share their views on challenges related to the labor rate, technician shortage, photo estimating, insurance steering, ADAS calibrations and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by a small group of former Tesla executives and founders of large repair and service centers across the U.S.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Collision Repairers Take Back Their Business at AASP/MA Event

Nearly 100 collision repairers participated in the AASP/MA Fall General Membership Meeting on Nov. 19 to focus on taking back their business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for Future

New structure will strengthen the voice and influence of vehicle suppliers and align MEMA with the industry’s transformation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Award Recipients at SEMA Show

CIECA announced its 2022 award recipients during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast on Nov. 2 at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers