2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023. Interested applicants can review and complete the scholarship application at sema.org/scholarships.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to foster future leaders and innovators in the automotive aftermarket industry. A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical school within the U.S.

“Education can be expensive, but that shouldn’t limit students from getting ahead in their careers,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, director of education for SEMA. “There are so many career options in the automotive aftermarket, and it’s a thriving industry to be in. We encourage students who have a passion for cars to apply for a SEMA scholarship so that we can help jumpstart their careers.”

The annual scholarship program is a cornerstone of SEMA’s efforts to support career development and access in the automotive industry. Scholarship winners will have the opportunity to attend the 2023 SEMA Show, providing networking and education opportunities at the world’s largest trade show for the automotive aftermarket.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 years or older and demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, including but not limited to accounting, sales, marketing and engineering. Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply until March 1, 2023, at sema.org/scholarships.