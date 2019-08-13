3-D Printed Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in California

Olli, a 3-D-printed self-driving shuttle developed by Local Motors, made its debut in Rancho Cordova, Calif., at the White Rock Corporate Campus, a large business park that is home to 1,600 employees.

As part of a three-month pilot project primarily funded by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) through a $90,000 grant, and with funding assistance of $10,000 from Rancho Cordova, Olli is available to campus employees as well as to the general public.

“One of Olli’s greatest assets is her versatility,” said Matt Rivett, executive vice president of Local Motors. “Olli was designed with an eye on the future of mobility, knowing transportation needs are evolving in a variety of settings, including within the business community. This partnership with Rancho Cordova is definitely a milestone, and we anticipate that Olli will be embraced as the safe, user-friendly transportation option that she is.”

During the three-month pilot project, data will be gathered via rider surveys to understand the public’s sentiment regarding self-driving shuttles, the potential for congestion relief and better mobility, the reduction of single-occupant vehicle use and the potential for the use of the latest intelligent transportation system (ITS) technology.

“The partnership between Local Motors, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, Basin Street Properties and the city to test a self-driving shuttle in a business park places Rancho Cordova at the forefront of smart mobility and a leader in the region in intelligent transportation and its rapidly developing technology,” said Vice Mayor David Sander, who also serves as the chair of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments. “We are proud to be the first city to test a business use for Olli.”

Added SACOG Executive Director James Corless, “The Sacramento Area Council of Governments is thrilled to see the rubber hitting the road as Rancho Cordova launches its autonomous Olli shuttle pilot. This project was dreamed up in our Civic Lab innovation accelerator program and funded by the SACOG board of directors and private-sector matches. We look forward to seeing how innovative mobility solutions can operate in a business-park setting, providing a clean, zero-emission transportation choice for workers.”

More information about Olli can be found at localmotors.com and cityofranchocordova.org/olli.