To show support for the collision industry and advancing career opportunities, 3M donated a signature event with Chip Foose (as well as other Chip Foose memorabilia) to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to raise funds for the Hire Our Heroes program in addition to raising support for high school and college collision programs as they start their new school semester.

The Hire Our Heroes program supports military veterans and family members of veterans who are studying collision repair in a local high school or technical college. Auto enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in these two different fundraising opportunities and help support the future professionals of the industry.

Chip Foose has recently autographed (150) Hire Our Heroes graphically themed mini hoods, which are available for purchase online. There are two different types of hoods: (135) with Chip’s signature, which are available for $250 each, and (15) hoods that include Chip’s signature and a custom car drawing done by Chip are $500 each. Funds raised will help CREF provide tool grants to Hire Our Heroes recipients and allow veterans and/or their family members studying collision repair start off their careers with needed tools. The hoods are available for purchase online on a first-come, first-served basis, with the expectation that they will sell out quickly.

For Foose Design fans and auto enthusiasts, CREF will also be auctioning off an opportunity to meet Chip Foose and tour Foose Design in Huntington Beach, Calif. It includes roundtrip airfare, a tour of Foose Design by Chip himself and autographs. Funds from the auction will help CREF support high school and college collision programs in need this school year with tools, equipment and supplies. The online auction is live online now through Oct. 4, 2020.

“The passion for cars and restoring the beauty is a talent and art we must continue to foster and bring to the collision industry,” said Foose. “I learned from my dad at an early age and want to continue to give back and support the talented people in the early stages of their careers.”

Added 3M Automotive Aftermarket Sales and Marketing Director Lori Tempelis, “Inspiring new talent to join and become part of the Collision Industry is imperative, and 3M wants to do their part to ensure technicians have the right tools for the job and continue to build a passion for the industry.”

For more information on these fundraisers, email CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected].