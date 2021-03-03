Connect with us

3M Introduces Spray Gun with Replaceable Nozzle

Quick-change replaceable nozzle technology means cleanup can be as simple as a twist and a wipe.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

3M has introduced the first-ever spray gun with replaceable nozzle technology that saves time.

An integrated system with 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cups and replaceable nozzles delivers the fastest changeovers in the industry, which adds up to faster cycle times and more time in the zone. Plus, since it is made from an impact-resistant composite material, 3M claims it is the lightest spray gun in the world.

Quick-change replaceable nozzle technology means cleanup can be as simple as a twist and a wipe. And every time you put on a fresh nozzle, it’s like getting a brand-new spray gun.

Spray a full range of high-performance automotive coatings with the highest transfer efficiency among leading HVLP spray guns:

  • High 78% transfer efficiency
  • Consistent atomization
  • Large fan pattern
  • Spray a full range of coatings

For more information, visit 3mcollision.com/spraygun.

