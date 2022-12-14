 5 Steps to Efficiently Close Out Business in 2022 - BodyShop Business
Video

5 Steps to Efficiently Close Out Business in 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

By wrapping up your business in a tidy bow, you can turn your attention to wrapping presents, enjoying the holidays and toasting the year head.

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses five things you should do at your collision repair facility to efficiently close out the year and get ready for 2023 from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

