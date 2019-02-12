Fifty-Five Driverless Cars Set New Guinness World Record

Changan Automobile, a Chinese automaker, recently set the world record for the largest parade of autonomous cars, according to an article by Guinness World Records.

The company said the vehicles’ sensor systems were altered to detect the boundaries of the lanes and the positions of the cars in front of them. The cars traveled at 18.6 mph and took just over nine minutes to complete the two miles on the test track, according to the article.

For the record attempt, Changan made some alterations to the cars’ systems, including:

Sensors: Engineers improved the cars’ ability to detect the boundaries of their lanes and the positions of the cars in front of them. Each vehicle identifies its position correctly to within a few centimeters.

Decision and movement control: For the record attempt, the cars drove closer together compared to normal road conditions. This was done by reducing the cars’ object and event detection and response in their dynamic driving task framework from 5 percent to 1 percent because of the controlled parade on the quieter test track having fewer variables than normal road conditions.

To read the full article, click here.