 AAA Survey Says EV Hype Might Be Over

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AAA Survey Says EV Hype Might Be Over

Only 18% of U.S. adults say they would be "very likely" or "likely" to buy a new or used EV.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

AAA announced that its most recent annual consumer survey on electric vehicles (EVs) indicates a decline in consumer interest in purchasing EVs. Only 18% of U.S. adults say they would be “very likely” or “likely” to buy a new or used EV (not a hybrid) — down from 23% last year. Even more revealing, 63% cited “unlikely or very unlikely” to purchase an EV for their next car purchase.

Related Articles

“Early adopters who wanted an EV already have one,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive research at AAA. “The remaining group of people who have yet to adopt EVs consider the practicality, cost, convenience and ownership experience, and for some, those are big enough hurdles to keep them from making the jump to fully electric.”

AAA found the main hesitations in purchasing an EV continue to be cost, lack of convenient charging options and range anxiety. Three in 10 also cited the inability to install a charging station where they live:

  • Higher purchase price – 60% 
  • High cost of battery repair or replacement – 57% 
  • Concern there are not enough places to charge – 54% 
  • Unsuitable for long-distance travel – 54% 
  • Concern about running out of charge when driving – 53% 
  • Other – 16% 

Accessible, reliable, affordable and convenient charging is key to growing EV interest and adoption. For people who live in an apartment or condo, at-home charging options are likely not possible. An EV might be a great choice for households with two-plus cars, but it might not fit the consumer who has to rely on their car for everyday use and travel.

AAA believes there may be a near-term ceiling related to consumer adoption of battery EVs due to their costs, charging accessibility and range anxiety. However, hybrid options could bridge these gaps, broadening consumer interest in owning an EV. AAA’s survey also found that one in three U.S. adults (31%) say they would be “very likely” or “likely” to buy a hybrid. Access to a hybrid vehicle lessens the anxiety for consumers because it allows people to enjoy the benefits of electrification without feeling like they are disrupting their current lifestyle or travel plans (longer distance driving, less charging options, etc.).

“Deciding to make the leap to full electric may feel overwhelming for many consumers, and a hybrid option may be the way to bridge this gap,” Brannon said. “Consumer demand will ultimately dictate the future, and my prediction is that we will have a mix of EVs, hybrids and internal combustion vehicles in dealerships and on the roads in the U.S. for many decades ahead.”

You May Also Like

News

CCG Appoints New Business Development Director

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that Casey Wallace is joining the organization as business development director, effective June 1.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that Casey Wallace is joining the organization as business development director, effective June 1. He brings 26 years of experience from both the distribution and manufacturing segments of the collision repair industry. 

Throughout his career, Wallace has consistently demonstrated the ability to execute sales and development strategies, delivering strong results. Over the last five years, he held the role of strategic accounts manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish, where he excelled at driving significant sales growth and leading strategic sales initiatives.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SCRS Adds New Medical Carrier to Health Insurance Portfolio

SCRS, in partnership with Decisely, has added Angle Health to its health insurance portfolio.

By Jason Stahl
Report: Decrease in Used EV Prices Coincides with Increase in Total Loss Claims

Mitchell trends report indicates EV total loss rates were 9.93% and 7.48% in the U.S. and Canada, an increase of approximately 8% from Q4 2023 and 30% from Q3 2023 in both regions.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Quality Collision Group Appoints Eric Newell as Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Newell will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout QCG.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair Estimating Course

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course will educate shop estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics.

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of ProMax ADAS Solutions, a new licensee location in Anaheim, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
TEXA Offers IDC5 Advanced Diagnostics Promotion

From June 1-Aug. 31, when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased, customers will receive a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription.

By Jason Stahl