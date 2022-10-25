AAPEX Student Sponsorship Program Attracts New Talent

AAPEX’s new Student Sponsorship Program is off to a strong start by providing students with a complimentary package to attend the AAPEX Show Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas and learn firsthand about the benefits and career opportunities in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Click Here to Read More

AAPEX launched the program in June 2022 to help increase and retain the talent pool for the industry. Exhibiting companies Denso (booth no. A2224) and Delphi Technologies/BorgWarner (booth no. A5027) are the top program sponsors. The sponsored students are enrolled in service and repair, engineering and business education programs in California, Michigan and Illinois.

The program will run on Tuesday and Wednesday during AAPEX. Students will attend the keynote session and visit the TechForce STEM Mobile Career Center located in Repair Shop HQ. The TechForce Foundation helps students explore the technician career, pursue technical education, and find resources, apprenticeships and jobs in the industry. The Mobile Career Center is a 2,000-square-foot pop-up exhibit that provides a hands-on experience and offers immersive games and activities that present the correlation between STEM subjects and auto/diesel technology. Students also will visit exhibitors offering a wide array of training, games and celebrities in their booths, participate in training sessions, and attend OAC Global and YANG receptions. On Wednesday, students will spend the morning with their exhibitor sponsor learning about the company and attend additional training sessions in the afternoon.