AAPEX Student Sponsorship Program Attracts New Talent
AAPEX’s new Student Sponsorship Program is off to a strong start by providing students with a complimentary package to attend the AAPEX Show Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas and learn firsthand about the benefits and career opportunities in the automotive aftermarket industry.
AAPEX launched the program in June 2022 to help increase and retain the talent pool for the industry. Exhibiting companies Denso (booth no. A2224) and Delphi Technologies/BorgWarner (booth no. A5027) are the top program sponsors. The sponsored students are enrolled in service and repair, engineering and business education programs in California, Michigan and Illinois.
The program will run on Tuesday and Wednesday during AAPEX. Students will attend the keynote session and visit the TechForce STEM Mobile Career Center located in Repair Shop HQ. The TechForce Foundation helps students explore the technician career, pursue technical education, and find resources, apprenticeships and jobs in the industry. The Mobile Career Center is a 2,000-square-foot pop-up exhibit that provides a hands-on experience and offers immersive games and activities that present the correlation between STEM subjects and auto/diesel technology. Students also will visit exhibitors offering a wide array of training, games and celebrities in their booths, participate in training sessions, and attend OAC Global and YANG receptions. On Wednesday, students will spend the morning with their exhibitor sponsor learning about the company and attend additional training sessions in the afternoon.
The program is part of an industry-wide effort that will be in the spotlight during this year’s event. AAPEX extends its gratitude to TechForce for bringing more than 45 local students to the 2022 event.
In addition, AAPEX will continue to work closely with Northwood University, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and other schools and programs, including the “Give Me 10” Internship Program, to expand the aftermarket’s reach to the younger generation.
For more program information or to sponsor or attend as a student in 2023, contact AAPEX co-owner associations: Liz Goad, CMP, DES, Sr. Director, Programs, Events & Operations, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association; and Jessica Finnerty, CEM, Manager, Meetings & Events, Auto Care Association.
For more information, visit aapexshow.com or e-mail [email protected]. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX22.