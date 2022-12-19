AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers - BodyShop Business

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announced a Dec. 13 court decision which ruled in favor of a member shop, Mike’s Auto Body in Fall River, and partnering business, All Day & Night Towing, against Travelers Insurance.

Click Here to Read More

“This court ruling in favor of Mike’s Auto Body is a positive thing for the collision industry,” said Lucky Papageorg, executive director of AASP/MA, who testified on behalf of Mike’s Auto Body. “It may not set a precedent, but it’s surely something to be optimistic about. Body shops can fight and win.”

The appeal dismisses a small claims court magistrate ruling that favored Travelers Insurance’s claim, which alleged that Mike’s Auto Body and All Day & Night Towing were engaging in unfair business practices, challenging their rates and other charges.

“The judge found in our favor, which essentially means that the prior judgments awarded against the body shop and tow company have been vacated and they do not owe Travelers any money,” said Jordan J. Rodrigues, the attorney for the two automotive businesses.