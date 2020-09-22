AASP/MA Golf Outing Earns Strong Industry Support

On Sept. 16, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) hosted its annual golf outing at the Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton.

The first-place team at AASP/MA’s 2020 golf outing (left to right): Wiley Harper, Greg Piekarski, Eric Carlson and Craig Crociati

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the association, which works to protect consumers and the collision repair industry in Massachusetts.

“We had a very successful day and were able to pull it off well despite the COVID-19 challenges, which required us to run things differently this year,” said Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, executive director of AASP/MA. “We really appreciated everyone’s cooperation in helping to make this event go off without a hitch. People were really happy to be outside, and we received a lot of great feedback.”

Approximately 84 golfers participated, with two teams ending in a tie for first place with a score of 59. The tie was broken in a card-off, with first place going to Wiley Harper, Greg Pierkarski, Craig Crociati and Eric Carlson. Placing second were Matthew Ciaschini, Dennis Yarrows, Mike Rainville and Bob Rainville.

Two teams shot 61 and tied for third. In a card-off, third place was awarded to Kent Boucher, Rick Starbard, Leonardo Rodriguez and Gary Cloutier, while the Albert Kemperle (tournament sponsor) team consisting of Mathieu Peloquin, Sean VanDale, Scott MacDonald and Alan Dunn came in fourth place. Congratulations also goes to Garrett Mann, who earned the longest drive award, and Leonardo Rodriguez, who won closest to the pin.

AASP/MA gives special thanks to the outing’s many sponsors:

Don Kennett, Inc. and Hampshire Towing Hole sponsors: AkzoNobel; Al Brodeur’s Auto Body (Marlborough); Auto Body Supplies and Paint (ABSAP); Axalta; Balise Auto Group; Body and Paint Center (Hudson); Cape Auto Body (Plymouth); Hoffman Auto Group; Imperial Cars; Marshall’s Auto Body Experts (Billerica); Mike’s Auto Body (Fall River); Rick’s Auto Body (Springfield); Paster, Rice & Castleman; Thomas Greco Publishing/New England Automotive Report; and Tiny and Sons Glass Co. (North Pembroke).

“We are so grateful to all of our generous sponsors and those who contributed items to be raffled off to attendees,” said Papageorg. “Nearly everyone walked away with some type of prize.”

A special thanks also goes out to the following for contributing raffle prizes and giveaways:

For more information on AASP/MA, visit aaspma.org.