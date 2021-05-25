AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announce it is introducing a new cost-savings benefit for its members via partnership with Altus Dental.

Through the partnership, association members in good standing can take part in a dental insurance plan with competitive cost savings of roughly six to 10% versus signing up for the plan independently. AASP/MA’s plan will be open to shops that have as few as two employees. Plan participants can have access to Altus Dental’s support tools and HR hotline.

Altus Dental has committed to becoming a participant of the association’s Vendor Affinity Program (VAP). The Magellan Agency, the company handling the dental program, has already become a 2021-2022 VAP Bronze-level participant.

“AASP/MA is excited to partner with Altus Dental to expand our member benefits with this offering,” said Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, executive director of AASP-MA. “The savings that can be realized by taking part in this program will make your membership even more valuable. Even more AASP/MA benefits are currently in the works. This is just another reason to become a member of AASP/MA, the only collision repair association working hard in Massachusetts on your behalf.”

For more information on AASP/MA, visit aaspma.org or call (617) 574-0741.