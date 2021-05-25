Connect with us

Associations

AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announce it is introducing a new cost-savings benefit for its members via partnership with Altus Dental.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Through the partnership, association members in good standing can take part in a dental insurance plan with competitive cost savings of roughly six to 10% versus signing up for the plan independently. AASP/MA’s plan will be open to shops that have as few as two employees. Plan participants can have access to Altus Dental’s support tools and HR hotline.

Altus Dental has committed to becoming a participant of the association’s Vendor Affinity Program (VAP). The Magellan Agency, the company handling the dental program, has already become a 2021-2022 VAP Bronze-level participant.

“AASP/MA is excited to partner with Altus Dental to expand our member benefits with this offering,” said Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, executive director of AASP-MA. “The savings that can be realized by taking part in this program will make your membership even more valuable. Even more AASP/MA benefits are currently in the works. This is just another reason to become a member of AASP/MA, the only collision repair association working hard in Massachusetts on your behalf.”

For more information on AASP/MA, visit aaspma.org or call (617) 574-0741.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present “ADAS: 2021 and Beyond” Virtual Meeting

Associations: WIN Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients

Associations: Association News

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

Advertisement

on

AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

on

SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT

on

AASP/NJ Members Gain Insight into ADAS at Meeting

on

AASP/MA Explores Labor Rates at Membership Meeting
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Axalta Survey Reveals Color is Key Factor in Most Vehicle Purchasing Decisions

Technical: EV Batteries: Design, Function and Handling

News: ASE: Free Materials For Automotive Service Professionals Month

Associations: AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

Video: VIDEO: Increasing Touch Time
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

De Beer Refinish

De Beer Refinish
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Batting Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

How Does Franchising Help Independent Shop Owners?
Connect
BodyShop Business