Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) President Molly Brodeur of Al Brodeur’s Auto Body in Marlborough, Mass., was recently named “Vocational Partner of the Year” by Crossroads School. Established in 2002, Crossroads School provides individualized, comprehensive education and related services to students with autism ages three to 22 to enhance their quality of life and independent functioning so they may reach their full potential. Every year, Crossroads recognizes one business as its Vocational Partner of the Year for providing outstanding service and dedication to the school.
“Two years ago, we were lucky enough to partner with Molly,” said Ryan Palmison, OTR/L, M.Ed., director of related and vocational services at Crossroads. “She has provided a wonderful opportunity to our students that ranges from folding towels to office work, such as putting together thank-you packets for customers. Molly has even provided our students with a workstation in her office and given them work shirts to make them a part of the Al Brodeur’s team.”
In addition to vocational opportunities, Brodeur is an active member in the Crossroads community and donates to various events throughout the year, including the recent #GivingTuesday campaign.
“When we became aware of what Crossroads did for young people in our community, we couldn’t wait to be involved,” said Brodeur. “We’re honored to have Crossroads students actively involved at our shop on a weekly basis, as many hands make light work! They have been a tremendous help to us, and we’re delighted to provide them with an environment in which to develop important skills.”
Crossroads School’s Related Services Department includes speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Crossroads also provides consultative services to other organizations and home and community-based services to Crossroads students and individuals with disabilities. Crossroads students and clients require highly individualized curricula to meet their educational and behavioral goals. All instruction and programming is based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the scientifically validated approach to understanding behavior and how it is affected by the environment.
For more information on AASP/MA, visit aaspma.org.