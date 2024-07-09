 AASP/MA to Offer Motor Vehicle Damage Appraiser Licensing Course

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP/MA to Offer Motor Vehicle Damage Appraiser Licensing Course

The AASP/MA announced that they will begin offering the course throughout the Commonwealth this fall.
Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) has announced that they will begin offering a motor vehicle damage appraiser licensing course throughout the Commonwealth this fall.

Related Articles

On June 25, the Auto Damage Appraisers Licensing Board (ADALB) granted their approval to allow the AASP/MA to use the course and its materials to prepare students for the part one and part two portions of the examination for motor vehicle damage appraiser. 

“I am excited about the opportunity for AASP/MA to offer the auto damage appraisers course at locations across the state,” said Lucky Papageorg, executive director of the AASP/MA. “Course instructors from the collision repair industry will be able to use firsthand experiences to add to the value of the course materials.”

Over the 10-week program, the course is designed to make attendees well-prepared to successfully pass both part one and part two of the examination to become duly licensed auto damage appraisers.

“I’m so pleased we now have the opportunity to offer this course,” said Kevin Gallerani, president of the AASP/MA. “I remember taking my motor vehicle damage appraisers test about 20 years ago; it has always felt as though it was run by the insurance side. Although the curriculum will be the same, I am confident that our instructors will not only do a great job but will also provide a different perspective. It’s great that there is now an option for appraisers to learn from this side of the fence.” 

Added Rick’s Auto Collision Owner Rick Starbard, who is also a former ADALB collision industry representative and longtime member of the AASP/MA, “It will be good for new appraisers to get this training from the collision side of the industry. Most of the people who have taken these courses have been taught by insurance appraisers. No disrespect to them, but they don’t always have the same levels of up-to-date technological training that those in the collision repair industry do. It will be beneficial to the students taking this course to be instructed by those who do this work every day.” 

“A key factor in the benefits of attending a course offered by AASP/MA is students will learn not just the basics of governing regulations, but how they apply to the everyday collision and claims process,” Papageorg said. “Our goal is to roll out the course beginning in September. Initially, we intend to offer it in two locations, and we plan to add other sites to make it as convenient as possible for potential attendees.”

For more information about the AASP/MA, visit aaspma.org. Email [email protected] to request to be added to AASP/MA’s email list.

You May Also Like
Associations

Matthew’s Auto Supplies Invites AASP/NJ Members to Free Training Event

AASP/NJ President Ken Miller Benjamin Stephens will present “Negotiation Tactics for Today’s Collision Repair Environment” and “Documentation for Stronger Negotiations.”

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Auto Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Matthew’s Auto Supplies of Washington, N.J., is inviting AASP/NJ members to their free training event Wednesday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Indasa Training Center in Fairfield, N.J.

The event will feature AASP/NJ President Ken Miller and Matthew’s Auto Supplies’ Benjamin Stephens, who will be teaming up to present “Negotiation Tactics for Today’s Collision Repair Environment” and “Documentation for Stronger Negotiations."

Read Full Article
More Associations Posts
California Governor Passes on Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project

Senate Bill 301 aimed at incentivizing the conversion of gas and diesel-powered cars into zero-emission vehicles was vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 5.7% in 2024

The 2025 Auto Care Factbook projects the total light-, medium- and heavy-duty automotive aftermarket to hit $617.3 billion industry in 2027.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Repairer Driven Education Registration Now Open

RDE is the most comprehensive collision repair education series of the year, delivered live at the SEMA Show and then made available online for the industry.

By Jason Stahl
Nominations Open for 2024 SEMA Industry Awards

Awards honor automotive specialty equipment industry’s most impactful contributors.

By Jason Stahl
Other Posts
AASP/NJ Readies for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing in September

AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event.

By Jason Stahl
Virginia Will Not Adopt California’s ICE Ban

SEMA applauds Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s action to reverse the state’s EV mandates.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

The webinar, titled “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Urges Passage of Pro-Auto Repairer Bill in Michigan

The bill would eliminate the costly requirement of multiple registrations for shops wanting to add more locations.

By Jason Stahl