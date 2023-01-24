AASP-MN to Hold 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced that it will be holding the 21st Annual Race For Automotive Education, sponsored by the AASP-MN and 1Collision locations across the state of Minnesota, on Tuesday, January 24 at 6 p.m. at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minn.

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund. The fund provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry.

AASP-MN members and other industry supporters will organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. When the final checkered flag waves, the race is expected to raise over $10,000. The majority of that money is earmarked to fund scholarships for students entering the second year of a two-year, NATEF-certified automotive program (collision or mechanical) in the state of Minnesota.

Participating technical colleges are:

Dakota County Technical College

Hennepin Technical College (North)

Lake Superior College

Dunwoody College of Technology

Participating 1Collision Minnesota locations include: Superior Service Center in Eagan; Hopkins Auto Body 1 in Hopkins; Bonfe’s Auto Service & Body Repair in St. Paul; Waconia 1 Collision & Auto in Waconia; Phil’s Body Shop in Rosemount; Collision Specialists Inc. in Austin; Collision Center 1 in Prior Lake; Collision Center 1 in Golden Valley; Ed’s Collision & Glass in Maple Grove; and Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria.

For more information, contact Dan Sjolseth, owner of Superior Service Center, at [email protected] or (651) 592-7348.