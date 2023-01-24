 AASP-MN to Hold 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP-MN to Hold 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to automotive students.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced that it will be holding the 21st Annual Race For Automotive Education, sponsored by the AASP-MN and 1Collision locations across the state of Minnesota, on Tuesday, January 24 at 6 p.m. at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minn.

Related Articles

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund. The fund provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry.

AASP-MN members and other industry supporters will organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. When the final checkered flag waves, the race is expected to raise over $10,000. The majority of that money is earmarked to fund scholarships for students entering the second year of a two-year, NATEF-certified automotive program (collision or mechanical) in the state of Minnesota.

Participating technical colleges are:

  • Dakota County Technical College
  • Hennepin Technical College (North)
  • Lake Superior College
  • Dunwoody College of Technology

Participating 1Collision Minnesota locations include: Superior Service Center in Eagan; Hopkins Auto Body 1 in Hopkins; Bonfe’s Auto Service & Body Repair in St. Paul; Waconia 1 Collision & Auto in Waconia; Phil’s Body Shop in Rosemount; Collision Specialists Inc. in Austin; Collision Center 1 in Prior Lake; Collision Center 1 in Golden Valley; Ed’s Collision & Glass in Maple Grove; and Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria.

For more information, contact Dan Sjolseth, owner of Superior Service Center, at [email protected] or (651) 592-7348.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

Travelers alleged that Mike’s Auto Body and All Day & Night Towing were engaging in unfair business practices, challenging their rates and other charges.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announced a Dec. 13 court decision which ruled in favor of a member shop, Mike’s Auto Body in Fall River, and partnering business, All Day & Night Towing, against Travelers Insurance.

“This court ruling in favor of Mike’s Auto Body is a positive thing for the collision industry,” said Lucky Papageorg, executive director of AASP/MA, who testified on behalf of Mike’s Auto Body. “It may not set a precedent, but it’s surely something to be optimistic about. Body shops can fight and win.”

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

The AASP/NJ lost two longtime members, supporters and friends in early December: Jack Wilson and Sebastiano “Sal” Failla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
E-Nikio Appraisals Joins CEICA as Corporate Member

E-Nikio employs 19 appraisers and specializes in collision repair operations/repair plans, insurance claims, diminished value, fair market valuations and pre-purchase inspections.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference May 1-2, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

The annual survey set out to give repairers the opportunity to share their views on challenges related to the labor rate, technician shortage, photo estimating, insurance steering, ADAS calibrations and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by a small group of former Tesla executives and founders of large repair and service centers across the U.S.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Collision Repairers Take Back Their Business at AASP/MA Event

Nearly 100 collision repairers participated in the AASP/MA Fall General Membership Meeting on Nov. 19 to focus on taking back their business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for Future

New structure will strengthen the voice and influence of vehicle suppliers and align MEMA with the industry’s transformation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers