AASP/NJ and Vendors Count Down to NORTHEAST 2020

The NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show returns to the Meadowlands Exposition Center March 20-22 in Secaucus, N.J., and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is counting down the days to this event.

Now in its 43rd year, AASP/NJ’s flagship trade show is the largest regional automotive show of its kind on the East Coast. The event will showcase vendors near and far who will be debuting and demonstrating new products.

Platinum Sponsor BASF will return to the show floor to showcase on-site demonstrations of its e-learning platforms and new product highlights to colorful, painted displays by Franny Drummond of Paint Zoo and Austin Polen of Polen Designs. Jonathan Goolsby returns once again to meet-and-greet attendees and to talk about the 1932 Ford Sedan built by Goolsby Customs that will be on display.

“NORTHEAST is a great show to reach the collision industry with, as it has great attendance and engagement,” said Tina Nelles, marketing service manager for BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings North America.

Returning NORTHEAST lanyard sponsor Innovative Solutions & Technology/Spanesi is looking forward to the 2020 show. The Lincoln Park, N.J.-based collision equipment distributor is excited to not only sponsor the event but showcase some new products.

“This year, we will be bringing in something that will solve many needs for the industry,” said Nick Mattera, sales representative for Innovative Solutions & Technology/Spanesi. “It will really help solve some of the issues that are of key discussion in the industry right now, and we are really excited to showcase it.”