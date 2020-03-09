AASP/NJ and Vendors Count Down to NORTHEAST 2020

The NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show returns to the Meadowlands Exposition Center March 20-22 in Secaucus, N.J., and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is counting down the days to this event.
Now in its 43rd year, AASP/NJ’s flagship trade show is the largest regional automotive show of its kind on the East Coast. The event will showcase vendors near and far who will be debuting and demonstrating new products.
Platinum Sponsor BASF will return to the show floor to showcase on-site demonstrations of its e-learning platforms and new product highlights to colorful, painted displays by Franny Drummond of Paint Zoo and Austin Polen of Polen Designs. Jonathan Goolsby returns once again to meet-and-greet attendees and to talk about the 1932 Ford Sedan built by Goolsby Customs that will be on display.
“NORTHEAST is a great show to reach the collision industry with, as it has great attendance and engagement,” said Tina Nelles, marketing service manager for BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings North America.
Returning NORTHEAST lanyard sponsor Innovative Solutions & Technology/Spanesi is looking forward to the 2020 show. The Lincoln Park, N.J.-based collision equipment distributor is excited to not only sponsor the event but showcase some new products.
“This year, we will be bringing in something that will solve many needs for the industry,” said Nick Mattera, sales representative for Innovative Solutions & Technology/Spanesi. “It will really help solve some of the issues that are of key discussion in the industry right now, and we are really excited to showcase it.”
Solidus Equipment Systems (formerly Precision Equipment) has chosen NORTHEAST 2020 for its official rebranding launch. The welding and frame equipment provider, which has been in existence for 35 years, is eager to show off its new name and look along with the quality and precise products that have made it a leader in the marketplace for decades.
“The rebranding is to solidify our focus on the marketplace as well as our focus on service,” said Rob Sykora, director of product and market development for Solidus Equipment System. “Our equipment is precise as the name states, but Solidus has a double meeting for us. First off, it’s a welding term – it is the point at which metal becomes liquid, and we see that as the point at which we meld with our customer. It also was the term for a gold coin back in Ancient Roman days, and we feel that we are the gold standard of the industry.”
Keco Repair Products returns to the show after a successful debut in 2019. The company decided to expand its booth size to meet the growing demand for its products.
“On a smaller scale than SEMA, NORTHEAST is absolutely the best collision-specific show that I have been a part of,” said Chris White, president of Keco Repair Products. “In one room, you have just about every manufacturer that matters in collision repair.”
For more information on NORTHEAST 2020, visit aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.