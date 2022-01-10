 AASP/NJ Announces Pre-Registration Opens for NORTHEAST 2022
Events

Pre-registration Now Open for NORTHEAST 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced that pre-registration is now underway for the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, which will be held in person March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

The 2022 show marks the 45th year that AASP/NJ will present its flagship event, which promises to once again deliver the experience, education and equipment that automotive professionals from all over the Northeast – and beyond – expect every March.

Attendees can expect to see more than 150 vendors offering the latest equipment and tools when they walk the aisles in March. A healthy slate of educational courses will also be offered, keeping repairers abreast of the latest trends and issues affecting the industry.

“The industry is facing a crisis unlike any that have come before,” said Thomas Greco, secretary of AASP/NJ and event manager for the NORTHEAST Show. “Shops are packed with vehicles but can’t get the work out the door due to issues brought on by COVID including a lack of technicians, insurance company protocol changes, OEM repair standards that need new equipment, parts supply chain problems, etc. The NORTHEAST Show won’t solve all these problems, but it will give the shops guidance on how to deal with many of them. Through networking with fellow shops, our educational slate and aisles of the latest equipment, paint and tools, there is an endless amount of opportunity to improve your business in every way possible at NORTHEAST. What might be most important of all, shops will be able to once again get together with their peers and other industry professionals to discuss what’s happening and how to survive in these uncertain times.”

Added AASP/NJ Executive Director Charlie Bryant, “No matter what you are looking for — equipment, training, tools and presentations on the latest technology — you will find it at the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. Plus, it’s a great way to start getting back to normal and say hello to so many that we have not been able to for so long. In short, this is an event that you don’t want to miss. See you all there!”

To pre-register for free and keep up with the latest information and announcements about NORTHEAST 2022, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

